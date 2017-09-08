Malawi: Mangochi Mothers Embrace Exclusive Breast Feeding

Mangochi — Mothers from Traditional Authority (TA) Katuli in Mangochi Tuesday gave exciting testimonies on the effectiveness of exclusive breast feeding, explaining their respective positive experiences with their babies.

The mothers, six in number, testified at the commemoration of Breastfeeding Week organized by Feed the Children at Mdinde Community Ground in Traditional Authority Katuli in the district.

One of the mothers, Shabina Chisenga, said her one-and-a-half-year-old baby had enjoyed good health since birth unlike other children who were not exclusively breast feed during the first six months.

"Exclusive breast feeding is ideal and I can attest here that my child has always been bouncy and healthy during the first six months due to exclusive breast feeding and he continues to enjoy good health today," Chisenga said.

She added: "Many still feel that the milk alone is not enough but my child is a living proof that breast feeding your baby exclusively, eight times a day, will always keep the baby nourished and healthy."

The testimonies were the same when five other women took turns to the podium to express how they had found exclusive breast feeding effective.

Feed the Children East Zone Manager, Thomas Makwinja, hailed the impact their interventions had had on the ground saying given the sensitization it had conducted in the area.

"Under Tiwalere II Project, we have had campaigns on exclusive breast feeding where we also advise women living with HIV to always seek medical personnel's advice on issues pertaining to prevention of mother to child HIV transmission during breastfeeding," Makwinja said.

He stressed that infants should receive breast milk only for the first six months, about eight times a day.

According to Makwinja, Tiwalere II project's impact areas in Mangochi are TAs Jalasi, Katuli and Bwananyambi and it is funded by USAID.

The project focuses on the wellbeing of the child during the first 1000 days which is the period of exclusive breast feeding.

Mangochi Town Council Chair Omar Magombo, who was guest of honor at the event, hailed Feed the Children's success on the ground as demonstrated by the 6 mothers.

Magombo urged women in the area and beyond to embrace breast feeding saying the good thing with it "is that all the six food groups are found in the breast milk and the baby misses nothing during the period".