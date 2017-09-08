Angola: Bengo - Writer Ismael Mateus Presents Books in Caxito

Caxito — The Angolan writer, Ismael Mateus, presented on Thursday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, his books enetield "Laços de sangue", "Cinco dedos de vida" and "Cidadão Ismael".

This was said to Angop by the provincial coordinator of the literary movement Levarte, Lourenço João.

Ismael Mateus released his first book in 1992 entitled "Bué de Bokas" and a collection of texts of opinion.

He coordinated in 2000, the collection Angola, a festa e luto. The first novel, Os tempos de Ya Kala Ya, published in 2001 (Editorial Nizla).

The first book of poems, Experiênces de Sentir, was published in 2005 by the Angolan Writers Association (UEA), of which he is a member.