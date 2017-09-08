Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's basketball team are playing the first stage of the African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), a competition set to start this Friday in Senegal, in group B, together with their counterparts of Uganda, Morocco and the Central African Republic (CAR).
This group stage will qualify the top two teams of each group for the quarter-finals, which will be played in Tunis (Tunisia).
Check the fixtures:
Day 08 (Friday)
Central African Republic x Morocco (03h00)
ANGOLA x Uganda (09h00)
Day 09 (Saturday)
Uganda x RCA (4:00 p.m.)
Morocco x ANGOLA (09h00)
Day 10 (Sunday)
Morocco x Uganda (03h30)
ANGOLA x CAR (08h30)