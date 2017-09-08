As the presidential electoral results in Kenya were being overturned last week by the country's highest court, the… Read more »

This group stage will qualify the top two teams of each group for the quarter-finals, which will be played in Tunis (Tunisia).

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's basketball team are playing the first stage of the African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), a competition set to start this Friday in Senegal, in group B, together with their counterparts of Uganda, Morocco and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.