Angola: BDA Campaign Sensitizes Over 30.000 Agents

Luanda — At least 30.487 economic agents in Luanda were sensitized on the correct use of credit financial resources and good banking culture, as part of the "Diversify" campaign of the Development Bank of Angola (BDA), which began last July.

The fact was revealed on Thursday in Luanda by the campaign team supervisor of this campaign, Carlos da Silva.

He stated that these data were recorded from July 5 to September 1 of this year, which also included the awareness of four thousand commercial establishments and 67 public and private institutions.

Carlos da Silva, who spoke to the press at the end of the programme presentation workshop to the Ministry of Transport officials, said that the campaign aims to instill in clients a good banking culture and mitigate issues of nonperforming loans.