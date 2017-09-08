Luanda — Separated by two points, 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda will on Sunday be at the highlight of the 24th round of the National First Division Football (Girabola2017), the 74th match of the Angolan classic between the two squads.

With unpredictable result and expected with much expectation by supporters and fans of football, the Luanda derby involves the second and the first place-placed teams, with advantage for Petro who add 53 points, two more than 1º de Agosto (51).

1º de Agosto will enter the clash with increased responsibilities given the status of title holder, a situation that has long been overlooked and that may give another character to the matchamong the biggest national football teams, at a time when they seek to maintain the leadership and take an important step in the title race.

In the previous round, 1º de Agosto drew (1-1) with Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge, while Petro beat Recreativo da Caála do Huambo by 3-0.

The clash also has the potential of involving the top two scorers of the competition, namely Tiago Azulão, Petro, with 14 goals, and Rambé (11), 1º de Agosto, who will certainly seek to score goals in this match.

However, the 24th round will be opened on Friday with the match ASA - Progresso da Lunda Sul.

Check other fixtures:

Saturday:

JGM do Huambo- Recreativo do Libolo

Bravos do Maquis do Moxico - 1º de Maio de Benguela

Kabuscorp do Palanca - Interclube

Sunday:

Recreativo da Caála - Progresso Sambizanga

Desportivo da Huila - Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte

Académica do Lobito - Santa Rita de Cassia do Uige