Angola Plastic Artist Exhibits At Camões Institute

Luanda — An exhibition called Angola Makonzu (applause), with unpublished paintings by Angolan plastic artist, Álvaro Macieira, is displayed at the Portuguese Camões Cultural Institute on 7-28 September in Luanda.

Speaking to Angop on Thursday, the painter pointed out that 45 works have been gathered, being a polyptero and a series of drawings, all unpublished, worked on the basis of acrylic paint on canvas and mixed technique on paper.

Álvaro Macieira said that, due to lack of conditions at the national level, the exhibition will be limited to the province of Luanda.

The exhibitor is also a journalist, writer and plastic artist.