Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's rink hockey team have beaten their counterpart of Mozambique 6-3 in the fifth to eighth-place qualifiers in the World Cup, taking place in Nanjing, China.

With this result, Angola improved their last position achieved in the previsious world cup in the country, which was the ninth place.

For the fifth and sixth place, Angola will face Colombia, who beat Chile 3-2.