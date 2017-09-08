Angola: Luanda2017 Song Festival With 14 Contestants

Luanda — Fourteen contestants will participate in the 20th Song Festival of Luanda, taking place on September 22 this year in the country's capital, under the motto "The Blue Wave".

The information was provided Wednesday in Luanda to the press by the executive director of the event, Carla Romero, noting that for this year the festival will pay tribute to the composers of previous editions.

According to the organizers, songs by artists Alexandre Ribeiro, Mirol, Artur Nunes, Kizua Gourgel, Carlos Lopes, Matias Damásio, Tonicha Miranda, Dany, Kueno Aionda, Kyaku Kyadaff and others will be sung in the event.

The songs will be sung by the contestants Cedivalton Barbosa, Nayele Simões, Emanuel Pascoal, Ana Gomes, Ana Aia, Damásio Brothers, Zé Manico, Trifena La Tangedora, Isabel Chipaca, Samuel Faria and Arminda Bango.

The production director, Paulo Costa, reported that the event reserves cultural and gastronomic exhibitions, appealing to the public to be present at the festival in blue-coloured clothes, due to the motto of the event.

The contestants will compete for the the prize of one million kwanzas, as well as the LAC-Unitel prize, best voice, best singer and best production in the value of 200.000 kwanza in each category.