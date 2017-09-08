Angola: ENDE Creates Conditions to Supply Electricity in Quibala and Mussende

Sumbe — The National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) is creating in the coastal Cuanza Sul province conditions to extend its services to the municipalities of Mussende and Quibala, with the placement of generator groups.

The action is part of the company's electricity production and distribution programme, with the aim of better distributing and collecting revenues, Angop learnt from ENDE's provincial director, Rosario Fernandes de Almeida.

In order to achieve the company's objectives, preliminary work is being carried out to evaluate the conditions of the areas and consult the population.

The power supply in Cuanza Sul is stable and regular and is made from the Cambambe hydroelectric power station.

The payment of consumption goes smoothly in the municipalities of Porto Amboim, Amboim, Libolo, Sumbe and Cela.

The National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) has 45.467 consumers in the province of Cuanza Sul.