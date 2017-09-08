Angola and Indonesia Sign Visa Waiver Deal for Diplomats

Luanda — The Republics of Angola and Indonesia signed last April a reciprocal short stay visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The information is contained in a Presidential Order published in the State Gazette of September 1 that Angop had access to on Thursday.

The legal tool, which is in force for an undetermined time, sets up 30 days as the maximum stay for service passport holders and six months stay for diplomatic passports holders.

The agreement does not exempt nationals of each country from the obligation to respect the laws and regulations of the other party, including legislation on entry, stay and departure of foreigners.

Prepared and authenticated in Jakarta (Indonesia), the document was signed by the Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, George Chikoti and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Morsudi.