8 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections2017 - Constitutional Court Turns Down CASA-CE Coalition's Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Constitutional Court last Wednesday turned down an appeal filed by the CASA-CE coalition, in which this political organisation that participated in the last August 23 elections requested a re-analysis and repeal of the court's decision number 458/2017 issued on August 30, this year.

The present Constitutional Court Decision rejects CASA-CE's request of annulment of the provisional results of the 23 August general elections, made public by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

In its document, CASA-CE defends that the CNE did not abide by the legal procedures to reach to the provisional results it had published.

Meanwhile, the definitive results of the elections were made public last Wednesday by the CNE, according to which the ruling MPLA won the polls with 61.07 per cent of the valid votes.

Thus, the MPLA also elected its presidential and vice presidential candidates, respectively João Lourenço and Bornito de Sousa, as the new top magistrates of the state, who are to be sworn in anytime this month.

The ruling MPLA also elected 150 members to the 220-seat National Assembly (Angolan Parliament).

UNITA continues to be the largest opposition party with 26,67% of the votes (51 MPs), followed by the CASA-CE coalition (9.44%, 16 MPs), PRS party (1,35%, 2 MPs), FNLA party (0.93%, 1 MP) and APN party (0.51%, no MP).

Angola

Angola and Indonesia Sign Visa Waiver Deal for Diplomats

The Republics of Angola and Indonesia signed last April a reciprocal short stay visa waiver agreement for holders of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.