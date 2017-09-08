Nigeria: Governor Rochas Okorocha Pledges to Support Ibeanusi Family Over Son's Demise

Owerri — Governor Rochas Okorocha has promised to assist the Ibeanusi family over the killing of their son, Somtochukwu, during the recent demolition of Ekeukwu Owere Market in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

During a briefing with reporters at Government House, he said the family of the deceased would be supported by the state government.

The 10-year-old and only son of his parents was hit in the head by a stray bullet during the exercise.

His trader father and native of Nnewi, Anambra State lost four shops to the demolition, which took place on August 26 this year.

Okorocha cautioned against rumour-mongering, insisting that he would not back down on his urban renewal programme, the stiff opposition notwithstanding.

His words: "Imo State has embarked on total urban renewal which we have tagged 'Imo my Pride.' We want to make sure that we make Owerri one of the best cities in Nigeria. Before you make an omelet, you must break an egg."