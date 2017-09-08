8 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governor Rochas Okorocha Pledges to Support Ibeanusi Family Over Son's Demise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Ogugbuaja

Owerri — Governor Rochas Okorocha has promised to assist the Ibeanusi family over the killing of their son, Somtochukwu, during the recent demolition of Ekeukwu Owere Market in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

During a briefing with reporters at Government House, he said the family of the deceased would be supported by the state government.

The 10-year-old and only son of his parents was hit in the head by a stray bullet during the exercise.

His trader father and native of Nnewi, Anambra State lost four shops to the demolition, which took place on August 26 this year.

Okorocha cautioned against rumour-mongering, insisting that he would not back down on his urban renewal programme, the stiff opposition notwithstanding.

His words: "Imo State has embarked on total urban renewal which we have tagged 'Imo my Pride.' We want to make sure that we make Owerri one of the best cities in Nigeria. Before you make an omelet, you must break an egg."

Nigeria

Med-View Boosts Operation With Boeing 777 Aircraft

Med-View airline recently took delivery of Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to boost its international routes network. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.