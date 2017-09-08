8 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mercedes-Benz Holds Global Training in Nigeria to Boost Technical Capacity

By Kingsley Jeremiah

Daimler AG, manufacturers of Mercedes-Benz, has concluded a technical training in Nigeria, to equip sales staff, customer relationship personnel and dealers with technical knowledge necessary for its products line that are expected to be launched later in the year, particularly the new S-class, the X-class, and the recently launched GLA and GLC.

Hosted in Lagos by Weststar Associates, authorised distributors of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Nigeria, the training brought together players from across the country as well as dealer representatives from various African countries including the Gambia, Rwanda, Ghana.

Coordinated by Head Trainer, certified global trainer for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Abdul Ligali, Managing Director, Weststar Associates, Mirko Plath, said: "Considering the remarkable training facility we have here in Nigeria, we were pleased to host other countries as this exposed us to networking opportunities and new perspectives on how to expand the Mercedes-Benz market in the country."

Speaking at the event, Marketing Director for Akagera Business Group in Kigali, Rwanda Roopak Gorajia, stated, "It was quite an exciting experience, getting to interact with professionals from different countries while learning about the new Mercedes-Benz products and analyzing various African markets."

Weststar had organised technical and non-technical trainings for staff, dealers, and customers in order to expand the knowledge base of all employees and meet the various needs of customers, the organisation said, adding, "An in-house training department was formally set up in 2012 to accommodate more trainees with over 2000 participants attending various categories of trainings such as drivers trainings, product trainings, sales trainings, customer service relationship trainings, etc.

