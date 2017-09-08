Nigeria: PDP Chieftain Urges Atiku, Saraki, Ita-Giwa to Return to Party

Warri — A prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member and one time governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has called on former Vice President Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others to return to PDP where they rightly and originally belong.

Onuesoke made call while receiving members of the Niger Delta Youths For Peace (NDYP) who paid him a courtesy visit at the international headquarters of Onuesoke Foundation in Warri, Delta State.

"Atiku, Saraki and other founding fathers of our great party worked assiduously hard to position the party and make it the biggest political party in Africa.

"The rebranded PDP is wide enough to accommodate everybody. I am happy former Governor Oyo State, Ladoja, is back to the party. Others like Atiku, Saraki, Florence Ita-Giwa should consider and take that bold decision too," he stated.

Onuesoke said the leadership of the party has been working round the clock to woo more members to its fold, adding: "We won't relent in our membership drive until all those who left the party prior to the 2015 general election are brought back.

"In life, every man needs a decision to change his destiny. PDP has taken this decision of woo

ing back our members, and come 2019, we will take what rightly belongs to us. All Progressive Congress (APC) is living on borrowed members. 80 per cent of those in APC today are members of our great party."

On Aisha Alhassan's statement that she would support Atiku even if President Muhammadu Buhari contests the 2019 election, Onuesoke said the Minister of Women Affairs merely stated the obvious truth.

"Nigerians are fed up with this APC-led federal government. Mama Taraba just stated the obvious fact. Those criticising her are mere sycophants. Some Nigerians hate to be told the truth but that will not stop or deter us from talking.

"It takes courage to stand on the path of truth. I admire her boldness and honesty," he said.

The National President of NDYP, Presibe Timimaye, said Onuesoke is a voice, not only in the Niger Delta region but in Nigeria at large.

"We have come to identify with you today sir. As a voice in Nigeria politics, you remain a role model to the youths. You're a voice to the voiceless. The pride of Urhobo nation," Timimaye noted.