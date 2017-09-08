South Africa: Vermaaks Boost WP Ahead of Cheetahs Clash

Loosehead prop Ali Vermaak will earn his 50th cap for Western Province in their Currie Cup match against the Free State Cheetahs at Newlands on Saturday.

Vermaak returns from injury for the encounter, which kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday, in one of five changes to the Western Province team following their bye last week.

The 28-year-old prop is joined in the front row by hooker Ramone Samuels , with Chad Solomon on the bench alongside Michael Kumbirai.

The only other changes to the forwards come among the replacements, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kobus van Dyk providing loose forward cover.

In the backline, Jano Vermaak returns from Springbok duty to take his place at scrumhalf, while there are two changes at the back with Craig Barry making his Currie Cup debut at fullback and Werner Kok on the wing.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that after the bye week his players are determined to make a strong start to the second half of their campaign.

"It is vital that we produce some good rugby this weekend in order to gain some momentum going forward," Dobson said.

"The players are determined to show what they are capable of and are looking forward to the opportunity to play at Newlands."

Teams:

Western Province

15 Craig Barry, 14 Werner Kok, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 19 Kobus van Dyk, 20 Dewaldt Duvenage, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel

Free State Cheetahs

15 Marco Mason, 14 Carel Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Steph Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Johan Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Siba Qoma, 19 Daniel Maartens, 20 Fifi Rampeta, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Ryno Eksteen

Source: Sport24