Nigeria: Suspects - We Sold Parts of Killed Students for N15 Million

Akure — Three suspected abductors and killers of two female students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, thursday confessed to the crime that they sold their mutilated body parts for N15million

The suspects, Alfa Abdurafiu Tijani, John Adenitire aka Emir, and Busayo Fasanu aka Abore, were paraded yesterday at the headquarters of the state Police Command, Akure.

Two students of the institution, Miss Oladepo Blessing and Oluwasemilore Mary, were earlier declared missing but the suspects said they were responsible for their kidnap and killing when they were arrested by the police.

According to the police, the decomposing body of one of the victims was later recovered where it was buried by the suspects.

One of the suspects, Tijani, confessed that they abducted the students after they (students) had boarded commercial motorcycles in front of their school.

He said after the abduction, they took the victims to the bush where they were killed and their bodies were butchered inside the bush. Tijani also confessed that they were working for the leader of the group who he identified as Shile in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, who has not been arrested.

The suspect said Shile allegedly deals in human part for ritual purposes stating that he had not been paid for the latest service rendered for him before their arrest.

"We have kidnapped three female students, we killed them, removed their left breast and left arm and we sold them for N15million, N5million for a pair of left breast and left arm.

"We have somebody that sent us. He is Shile, he is the leader of the group that collected the body parts from us. But he has not paid us for this last service we rendered," he confessed.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, said the suspects would be charged to court very soon.

The police also paraded four other men suspected to be cultists who belonged to the Eye confraternity that participated in the killing of another student of ACE identified as Akinwumi.

He said the suspects allegedly killed the student at the gate of the institution in July, 2017.

According to the commissioner, the suspects are Isiaka Kareem, Olabode Ayobami, Ebenezer Akinkuolu and Joseph Esie. He said a cut-to-size gun and Indian hemp were recovered from them.

"We want to once again declare total war against criminals in the state while soliciting the cooperation of our people by way of giving us (police) adequate information in our effort to rid the state of any form of crimes and criminality," he stated.