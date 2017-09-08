8 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: FAAN Urges Patience As Work Begins On Lagos Airport Road

By Wole Oyebade and Gbenga Salau

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged passengers to brace up for inconveniences as work begins on the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road in Lagos.

The road expansion project, being undertaken by the state government, would last for 15 months. Though alternative routes to access the international terminal had been worked out.

The agency urged passengers and other users plying the road to always leave homes very early in order no to missed flights.

Specifically, the project entails the reconstruction and expansion of the existing carriage to a three-lane expressway on both directions, construction of a two-service lane as well as ramp bridge to provide a detour from the Ajao Estate corridor as well as a flyover at NAHCO/Toll Gate and some drainage works.

Others include the removal of the existing pedestrian bridge at the estate and construction of same bridges at Ajao Estate and NAHCO/Hajj Camp. Also to be on the highway are construction of a slip road to provide access to the estate as well as construction of lay-bys and installation of streetlight, among others.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, added that security agencies and other traffic officers had been mobilised to check traffic during the period.

She said: "The Authority, in conjunction with the Lagos State government, has put in place necessary measures to mitigate the effect of the construction on road users while the project lasts."

Also yesterday, the state government said it would build two flyovers along with other facilities on the Oshodi axis of the highway.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, represented by his Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Adebowale Akinsanya, dropped the hint a stakeholders' meeting. He urged cooperation for the speedy completion of the projects.

Ambode said his administration was committed to transforming the highway to a world-class facility befitting of an international airport.

He said the reconstruction was part of the inclusive governance agenda of his government.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval and the Ministry of Works as well as FAAN for their cooperation.

He expressed hope that when the road is completed, it would enhance vehicular movement and improve the image of the country.

The governor corroborated FAAN that measures had been put in place to mitigate the challenges road users and residents might encounter during the reconstruction.

