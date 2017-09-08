Nigeria: Lagos Faults Govt's Design for Oshodi-Airport Road

The Lagos State Government thursrday disclosed that it would not adopt the federal government design for the reconstruction of 10-lane Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, noting that it had a better plan than the federal government earlier designed.

Contrary to what the federal government had designed decades ago, the state government disclosed that its design for the road accommodated two flyovers, three pedestrian bridges one U-turn ramped bridge and interlocking paving stones walkway among others.

The state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, faulted the federal government design yesterday at a stakeholders' meeting held at the Welcome Centre Hotel, Airport Road, urging residents, stakeholders and motorists plying the axis to be patient with the state government.

Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, specifically noted that the state government had developed a better design for the reconstruction of the road with a distance of 5.7064 kilometres.

He explained that the new design, which the state government developed, was more than what the federal government designed for the road, disclosing that the road "has two service lanes, 20 laybys, three pedestrian bridges, two flyovers and one ramped bridge among others."

Unlike the design of the federal government that has eight lanes, the governor noted that the state government had designed a 10-lane highway apart from other road infrastructure that accompanied it, thereby soliciting the cooperation from all stakeholders to fast-track the reconstruction.

He explained that the road presently was a two-lane dual carriageway with on either side with worn-out existing asphaltic pavement dotted with surface cracks, corrugation and large pot holes.

The governor stated that the route alignment from the International Airport had three major spurs leading to Ikeja metropolis via the Toll Gate and Local Airport, as the second spur led to the Isolo-Mafoluku axes while the third spur led to Oshodi and Apapa expressway.

He stated that the stakeholders meeting was in line with the inclusive governance mantra of the present administration to run an open, robust and all inclusive government where citizens would not only have a voice but also determine the direction and scope of developmental projects.

"Let me also state that in spite of the huge financial resources being committed to this project which is being sourced from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state government, the project will be toll-free.

"This project is expected to give a modern face-lift to Nigeria's international gateway through reconstruction/upgrade of the existing dual carriageway of two lanes on either side into a 10-lane expanded gateway with five lanes on either side to conform with International standards obtainable in developed nations of the world.

"The expanded gateway will enhance vehicular movement from the International Airport unto the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and to immediate environs of Ikeja metropolis, Isolo and Mafoluku axes.

"It will also eliminate the gridlock experienced by commuters travelling outside the country and those coming in, while the construction of the various bridges and upgrade of the road will solve the traffic gridlock and reduce travel time."

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works & Infrastructure, Mr. Jimi Hotonu, said the government convened the forum in order to declare its intention and addressed anxiety of stakeholders on the project.

He said the 10 lanes would be reconstructed to include lane markings, provisions of laybys and bus shelters along the service lanes; grassing of median and dedicated green areas, provision of trapezoidal drains with installation of manhole covers, among others.

The Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company Limited, the contractor handling the project, Mr. Ivan Bekker assured that the road would be constructed to meet world standard.

He also solicited for the cooperation of residents and appealed for assistance of traffic management authorities so as to help reduce the inconvenience that would arise during construction work.