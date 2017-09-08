8 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: South Africa, At Last, Confirms Extension of Zimbabweans Permits

Photo: Kristy Siegfried/IRIN
Edeline Kupara, from Zimbabwe, queuing outside the Refugee Reception Office in Cape Town (file photo).
By Akani Chauke

Pretoria — SOUTH Africa has officially confirmed the dates for the extension of permits for thousands of Zimbabweans working, studying and operating businesses in the neighbouring country.

Applications for the new Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) project will begin next Friday online via the VFS Global website. The ZEP, which will be valid for four years, is open only for valid Zimbabwe Exemption Project (ZEP) permit holders only. The cut-off date for submission of applications is November 30. An admission fee of R1 090 (US$85) will be charged.

Application can be made at VFS offices in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban,George, Johannesburg, Kimberley, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Port Elizabeth and Rustenburg.

The announcement by the South African government allays uncertainty among Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country. There has been anxiety ahead of the expiry of current permits on December 31. Some 200 000 Zimbabweans benefitted under the ZSP scheme.

