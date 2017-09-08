Uganda: Two Dead, 44 Admitted After Eating Poisonous Cassava

Kasese — Health Authorities in Kasese District have taken samples of the suspected poisonous cassava that left two people dead and 44 others hospitalized at Bwera Hospital.

The authorities on Friday took the samples to Kampala for scientific test.

"Two died upon arrival at the hospital. A total of 29 out of the 44 were by last evening still admitted while the rest had been discharged after recovering," Mr Pedson Baluku Buthalha, the hospital administrator said.

Mr Baluku identified the deceased as Amon Muhindo, 5 and Joel Muhindo Lincon, a 10 months-old baby.

Kasese District Chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo Thembo said the victims ate the food prepared at a vigil of one of their neighbours.

He advised residents to refrain from eating cassava until investigations are complete.

The Bwera Divisional Police Commander, Mr Vincent Mwesigye said all the food stores where the cassava flour is sold have been ordered to close and some sacks of cassava flour impounded.

Mr Mwesigye said some people have been arrested to help with police investigations. He however, did not specify the number of those arrested.

He appealed to the public not to buy food from the suspected stores until a report comes out from the samples taken to Kampala for testing.