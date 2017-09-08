Nigeria: Holla Cab APP Launches, Dangles Freebies On Riders and Drivers

Holla Cab Services, an app that would allow any Nigerian book taxi cab ride at the tap of a phone button, is oiling its machine for launch soon.

On Holla Cab app, the rider can order cab service online and track his or her request.

Edward Essien, country chief executive officer of Holla Cab Services, said that the cab service is especially developed with both the riders and partners in mind.

"In a few days, Nigerians would begin to enjoy the most affordable, safe and easily available on demand taxi hailing services. This app is a win-win and we understand this market. We are about to change the face of On Demand Taxi Hailing Services in Nigeria and Africa" Essien said.

According to Essien, the depth of professional experiences within the Holla Cab Services spans in excess of 85 cognate years in the sales, management, development and support of IT solutions to diverse market segments of the Nigerian Economy.

He said that Holla Cab Services has phased rollout plan, starting from Lagos and eventually covering the major cities by first quarter of 2018.

Essien said, "because we are a Nigerian company with world best practices, we will ensure that we put smiles on the faces of both the riders and drivers".

According to the Holla Cab Services boss, the major areas of focus for the company is to empower the company drivers; provide clean and reliable cars; and ensure riders security; and each trip is cost effective.