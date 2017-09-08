Nigeria: Rivers PDP - Govt Lied About Nigeria Exiting Recession

Port Harcourt — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has accused the federal government of deceiving Nigerians by the assertion that the country is out of recession.

The party also said with the series of failures recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, the 2019 general election would be a walk-over for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both in Rivers State and at the federal level.

The Publicity Secretary of the Rivers State chapter of the PDP, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, spoke thursday evening while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt.

He urged Nigerians to get ready with their permanent voter's cards (PVC) to vote out the APC- led government in 2019, saying that the claim by the government that the country is out of recession was put up to deceive the citizens.

The PDP spokesman said: "We want to state clearly that Nigerians should not celebrate the story being peddled by the federal government that country is out of recession. As far as we are concerned, the story that Nigeria is out of recession was just put up by the APC-led federal government to deceive Nigerians. You can't say we are out of recession when prices of food stuff are still high. You can't say we are out of recession when Nigerians can't access medical care.

"Nigerians should get their permanent voter's cards ready because the time to vote out those who don't know how to manage our resources will come in 2019. We are saying that the APC government at the centre has failed. They should come to Rivers State and learn good governance from Governor Nyesom Wike."

He said Nigerians were already tired of the lies being peddled by the APC-led federal government, insisting that the party had not fulfilled any of the electoral promises it made to Nigerians.

He said the APC is a political party built on falsehood and that the federal government's spokesman, Lai Mohammed, has not stopped feeding Nigerians with lies.

Nwanosike also accused the federal government of sabotaging the efforts of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, towards tackling insecurity in the state.

This is as it advised the APC-federal government to come to Rivers State to learn about good governance from Wike, having failed Nigerians in the past two years.

He stated that no state governor in the country has assisted security agencies more that the Rivers State Governor.

"The truth is the APC-led federal government is sabotaging the efforts of Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike to tackle insecurity in Rivers State. There is no state governor, including Lagos State Governor that has supported security agencies more than Governor Wike," he said.

He commended the D-Source Connect Group for embarking on the Walk4Wike Season 2 to endorse the governor for 2019, stating that the youths were right to observe the good works of Wike.

"Governor Wike is currently pursuing not less than five projects in each of the 23 local government areas of the state across all sectors of the economy despite the recession in the country. Today, Wike has brought smiles to the people: payment of salaries and pension is taken for granted as they are paid as at when due,

"We need to congratulate these young men for walking in appreciation of the good works of the governor. Come 2019, it is walk-over for the PDP both in Rivers State and at the centre."

But reacting to the assertions of Nwanosike, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, said the PDP was only dreaming of success come 2019.

He said in a statement yesterday, "No one will embark on trying to dissuade Rivers PDP from dreaming of winning the 2019 elections at both state and federal levels as they often tell themselves. So they told Nigerians that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as a sitting President could not be voted out but the opposite was the case eventually.

"APC's success will continue to ramp up as the days and months go by and by 2019 Nigerians will decide whether to continue the diversification of the economy, fight against corruption and building of infrastructure that the APC is tackling head-on or to return to Egypt as characterised by the PDP. They can dream after all dream is free; they can talk because talk is cheap but concrete action is obviously a rare commodity."