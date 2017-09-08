Sudan: Militiamen Release Second Abductee in West Darfur

Saraf Omra — A second man, Zakariya Musa Osman, who was kidnapped in Saraf Omra in North Darfur was released this week. Osman suffers from fatigue after his captivity that lasted 75 days.

Zakariya Musa Osman was abducted from Saraf Omra by militiamen on 24 June but released last Wednesday. He spent 75 days in captivity. The abductors handed him over to the commissioner of Saraf Omra, Abdallah Hamdan Bilal, in El Geneina. Osman is back with his family in Saraf Omra.

His health is not good, a source who met with Osman after he returned, informed Radio Dabanga. "He shows signs of fatigue from the detention in a bad humanitarian circumstances.

Abducted by the same group of militiamen from Saraf Omra, four days before Osman, Bahreldin Jabir Saeed was released by his abductors on 27 July. Saeed was found weakened and sick in El Geneina.

Authorities did not share the details of the circumstances of their release.