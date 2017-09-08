Sudan: Commissioner Lauds Voluntary Repatriation Commission

Commissioner of Umrwaba Locality, North Kordufan State, Dr. Ahmed Omer Kaffi has revealed that his locality has started… Read more »

The meeting discussed the sustainable return and the provision of requirements of the voluntary repatriation based on the work plan prepared by the commission.

Al-Fasher — Commissioner of Al-Fasher Locality, Al-Tegani Abdulla Saleh met, Friday, the Commissioner for Voluntary Repatriation, Taj Edden I brahim Al-Taher and reviewed with him the best means for announcement of the kicking off the Societal Dialogue of the Displaced Voluntary Repatriation in the locality in the context of the commission plan which targeted all Darfur states.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.