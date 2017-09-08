Sudan: Commissioner Lauds Voluntary Repatriation Commission

Al-Fasher — Commissioner of Al-Fasher Locality, Al-Tegani Abdulla Saleh met, Friday, the Commissioner for Voluntary Repatriation, Taj Edden I brahim Al-Taher and reviewed with him the best means for announcement of the kicking off the Societal Dialogue of the Displaced Voluntary Repatriation in the locality in the context of the commission plan which targeted all Darfur states.
The meeting discussed the sustainable return and the provision of requirements of the voluntary repatriation based on the work plan prepared by the commission.