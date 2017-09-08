8 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Commissioner Announces Establishment of New Police Stations to Maintain Security and Collection of Firearms

Al-Fasher — The commissioner of Al-Fasher Locality , Al-Tegani Abdulla Saleh has affirmed the state's seriousness towards implementation of the firearms collection campaign.

This came during a meeting held, at the Locality premises with the native administration leaderships headed by the Director of Al-Fasher Rural Unit, Salah Abndul Aziz.

He called on the chieftains to give deaf ear to the rumors and work with the locality to expand the locality's security circle, announcing the establishment of more police stations to support peace and stability in Al-Fasher rural areas.

The commissioner explained the services and development projects being implemented in Al-Fasher rural areas besides implementation of the firearms collection campaign.

