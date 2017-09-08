Photo: allafrica.com

President Jacob Zuma and Atul Gupta at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium for a T20 match between South Africa and India, left, and at a business breakfast for the New Age, right (file photo).

analysis

The Pretoria High Court is set for a major showdown on Friday morning when 20 companies connected to the country's most powerful family take on their lone banker to avoid commercial impotence. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

The Bank of Baroda has - in devastating detail - explained why it can no longer entertain the high-risk, "politically exposed" Gupta empire.

Court papers filed at the High Court in Pretoria, where more than a dozen Gupta companies have brought a last-ditch bid to prevent the bank from closing their accounts, reveal how the Bank of Baroda filed 45 suspicious transaction reports to the Financial Intelligence Centre between 16 September 2016 and 14 July 2017.

These all involved Gupta-linked and -owned companies and members of the family at a staggering R4.2-billion over the 10-month period, according to an affidavit by the bank's acting CEO in South Africa, Manoj Kumar Jha.

The Gupta companies maintain that if Baroda joins the country's major banks by shutting them out, they would be "unbanked", unable to pay salaries to thousands of workers and claim that it would ultimately lead to their "demise".

Baroda, arguing that it does not have the capacity to handle Gupta accounts in...