Nigeria: Mini Cadet Tennis Championship Begins in Lagos

As part of efforts to develop the game of table Tennis among kids, the maiden edition of the Cadet Kids mini championship will serve off at the knock Hall of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos today.

According to the sponsor of the competition and Chairman of Kuker Farms, Kunle Soname, "I'm concerned about the development of table tennis because of the huge potentials of so many youngsters.

"So I have decided to start the development of the game from kids. Hopefully we can discover so many future champions from this competition. We believe that once the maiden edition achieves the objective of nurturing future champions, then we can make it a regular event," he noted.

The two-day event which started with the registration of kids will begin today and end on Saturday.

A record number of kids are expected to take part in the competition. Kits, bats, balls and others equipment are to be distributed to all participants.

Soname affirmed that sports is an important vehicle for the overall development of kids. "If we catch them young, then they will be focused on developing their talents as well their education. I believe sports and academics must go together for a better society," he concluded.

The competition is endorsed by the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in line with it's developmental programme.