South Africa: What a Mismanaged Economy Means for Ordinary South Africans

analysis

As South Africans, we should be worried that our country is in crisis mode - a downward spiral into mass, uncontrollable poverty - despite the Statistician-General Pali Lehohla's recent positive announcement about the economy.

While the Statistician-General indicates that the economy is growing, I think South Africans should be critical of celebrating this. Most growth was attributed mainly to the primary industries - but without job increases due to mechanisation. We should also remember that recently farmers reported a bumper maize crop.

A few days ago I took my car in for a service and the dealership offered me the service of a driver to take me to work. While he was driving, he was telling me that he is worried that he might lose his job as his company had already retrenched eight people this year. Eight people means eight families have lost access to an income. He further explained that he was taking care of his family (wife and three children) in Tembisa as well as his elderly parents who lived in Limpopo. Working in Kempton Park, he has rented a room closer to work so that he can walk there, and goes home to his wife and...