Namibia: Leadership a Relay, Says Lumumba

RENOWNED Kenyan lawyer and academic Patrick Lumumba says the fundamental problem hampering development on the African continent was leadership and the mismanagement of resources.

He said this on Wednesday at a public lecture in Windhoek themed 'African leadership, development and sharing of national resources', adding that countries on the continent were still left behind in all sectors by other countries in the world.

He said there was a lack of selfless leaders on the continent compared to those who have an appetite for corruption and material things. While commending Namibia for the continued political stability since independence, Lumumba said leadership on the continent should be a relay race in which every leader serves their term, and gives a chance to aspiring young leaders to take over.

Africans must also have an eye to recognise talent and choose the best people to serve in positions of power, as opposed to the current practice of patron-client relationships in which leaders choose their preferred candidates from their political parties, who have no knowledge or skills about leadership.

"What undermines African development is the quest for power in our leaders for their own sake," stressed Lumumba.

Although statistics show that many countries in the region have fast-growing economies, he said African countries, including Namibia, must not rely on the statistics because they do not reflect the real issues on the ground which negatively impact the lives of its people.

According to the World Bank, Namibia is classified as an upper middle-income country with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita of around US$5 700, meaning the country was exempted from benefiting from foreign aid.

"What do those statistics mean to the ordinary people in the country? If the achievements do not impact positively on the quality of our lives, we must remind ourselves that our agenda is to lift our people out of poverty," he stated.

President Hage Geingob has continuously criticised the country's classification as an upper middle-income country, saying the statistics hide the fact that the wealth of the country is concentrated in the hands of just 5% of the population, while the remaining 95% are poor; "as poor as anywhere else in the Third World".

Despite the continued inequality and the raising unemployment, Lumumba expressed concern over the management of natural resources in the country.

He said Namibia was one of the few African countries which was supposed to have 100% employment, considering the resources at its disposal.

"The country has the size, the resources and the right population. There is no reason why she should not be like Denmark, Finland, Sweden and other countries that have succeeded in solving the unemployment problem.

The latest statistics, however, show that the country's unemployment stood at 34% in 2016, up from 28,10% in 2014. Lumumba also spoke about other issues that are hindering growth on the continent, such as different currencies, tariffs, closed borders and other administrative barriers.

He said for Africa to grow, countries must do away with administrative barriers such as borders and tariffs, and encourage the free movement of goods and people. According to him, if Namibians want to grow, they must first solve the land question.

"Land is the last colonial question which we need to solve. The land question must be resolved in a manner that it does not disrupt development," he added.

He said another thing that is instrumental to development in Africa is institutional development to fight corruption and promote accountability.