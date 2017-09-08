Namibia: Boyfriend Guilty of Neudamm Murder

THE boyfriend of a young woman who was stabbed to death in her parents' house at the Neudamm Experimental Farm east of Windhoek eight years ago has now been convicted of murder.

Judge Dinnah Usiku found Eben Cloete (39) guilty of murder and housebreaking in a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court yesterday. The judge convicted Cloete after rejecting his claim that he was not present at the scene where his girlfriend, Anna Nadia Coetzee, was killed. Judge Usiku said the only reasonable inference to be drawn from the evidence heard during his trial was that Cloete was the person who broke into Coetzee's locked room and then stabbed her to death.

Based on the fact that a knife was used to stab Coetzee, that she was stabbed in the chest, and that she was stabbed eight times, judge Usiku concluded that Cloete had a direct intention to kill her.

Coetzee (27) was found lying dead in a pool of blood in her bedroom on 13 August 2009. Her baby, who was fathered by Cloete, was also in the house where she was found. The baby - 11 months old - had been crawling through Coetzee's blood after she had been killed. A single sandal was also found at the scene.

Cloete claimed during the trial that he was not at the scene when Coetzee was killed. He said he had been at her parents' house on the morning of 13 August 2009, but left and was trying to get transport to a farm where he wanted to look for employment when he was arrested later that day.

Judge Usiku recounted that three of the prosecution's witnesses testified they saw Cloete arriving at the house during the morning of 13 August 2009 - after the time he claimed to have left the house.

One of the witnesses also said Coetzee had told her she was afraid of Cloete, because he had threatened that he would kill her.

The witnesses related that when Cloete approached the house, Coetzee went inside and locked herself in her bedroom.

Cloete entered the house and wanted one of the witnesses to tell Coetzee he had left, but she did not comply with his instruction and opted to leave the house. While leaving, she heard Coetzee screaming and asking for help through an open window, judge Usiku recounted.

Another witness who had been at the house when Cloete arrived, said he left after Coetzee asked him through an open window to call two other people to the house.

The two women who had been summoned - one of them was an aunt of Cloete - testified that they encountered Cloete while on their way to the house. He was wearing only one sandal and was barechested, and told them to go look for themselves at the house, as he "had finished". One of the women also told the court Cloete made a remark that he had stabbed Coetzee to death.

Cloete's father also testified as a witness for the prosecution.

He told the court his son and Coetzee had been involved in an argument the day before she was murdered, and that Cloete had in the past also made threats that he would kill Coetzee, their child, and then himself. Cloete has to return to court on 10 October for the start of his presentencing hearing. He has been in custody since September 2013, when his bail was withdrawn because he had failed to appear in court.

State advocate Palmer Kumalo is representing the prosecution. Cloete is represented by defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht.