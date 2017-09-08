8 September 2017

Namibia: Congolese Man Arrested for Human Trafficking

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 19-YEAR-OLD Congolese citizen from the Osire Refugee Camp was arrested in the Zambezi region on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to smuggle nine Congolese refugees into Namibia.

The Namibian Police's regional crime investigations coordinator in Zambezi, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, has confirmed the arrest. He said four of the nine refugees were children. The arrested suspect, Jonathan Kaninka (19), appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday.

He is facing charges of leaving the Osire Refugee Camp without permission, human trafficking, and entering Namibia at a place that was not a legal port of entry. His case was postponed to Monday next week. Simasiku said Kaninka is alleged to have left the Osire Refugee Camp on 30 August with the excuse that he was going to Otjiwarongo to withdraw money.

However, he ended up in the Zambezi region, where he allegedly tried to smuggle the nine refugees into the country.

Kaninka remains in custody after his court appearance, while his compatriots have been detained at the Katima Mulilo Police Station under the Immigration Control Act.

