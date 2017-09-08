Namibia Creeping Out of Technical Recession

NAMIBIA is expected to come out of the technical recession it has been in since December 2016, with growth figures at the time showing that the economy had contracted by 1% between October and December.

An analyst said yesterday that Namibia is hopeful of getting out of the recession when the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) releases GDP figures this month due to improved mining production and GDP growth.

Recession is a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters.

Head of research at PSG Namibia, Eloise du Plessis, told The Namibian that this does not mean that the general Namibian public will feel an improvement.

"The most recent high-frequency data releases paint a mixed picture of the non-mining economy's performance over the first half of this year. Some releases indicate that the overall economy continued to contract for most of the second quarter, which could see a fifth consecutive quarter of negative year-on-year real GDP growth being recorded when the NSA releases the Q2 GDP figures in September," she noted.

"This will all depend on how strong the mining and agricultural growth is, and whether it can make up for the other sectors still struggling," said Du Plessis

PSG Namibia further predicted a slight rebound in 2017, mainly on the back of an expected strong performance in mining exports "as diamond production recovers and output at the new gold, uranium and copper mines is ramped up."

Du Plessis said the water-dependent agricultural and manufacturing sectors are also expected to achieve moderate recoveries, as good rainfalls brought relief from the worst drought on record.

PSG Namibia forecast real GDP growth of 2,6% in 2017.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that two of the largest economies in Africa are growing again after recessions.

Nigeria's GDP expanded by 0,55% in the second quarter of 2017 year-on-year, according to the national bureau of statistics, ending five consecutive quarters of contraction. Quarter-on-quarter growth for the same period was 3,23%.

South Africa's economy grew by 2,5% quarter-on quarter for the three months to 30 June after two quarters of decline, according to official statistics.