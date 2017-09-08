Liberia: AFL Made History

The Liberian Minister of Defense, Browne J. Samukai Jr., has commended the Chiefs of Defense Staffs (CDS) of the Economic Committee of the West African States (ECOWAS) for hosting the 37th ordinary session in Monrovia, Liberia.

Making his opening address of the session on September 6th at the Boulevard Palace in Sinkor, Mr. Samukai said that the occasion was symbolic as it marked the first time in the history of Liberia to be hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff, and it also demonstrates the confidence reposed on the country's security by the ECOWAS CDS.

Hon. Samukai said that the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) would not have been what it is today had it not been the tireless efforts of ECOWAS CDS who spent time and resources in shaping the reconfigured military.

"Under ECOWAS, Liberia has got the finest generals from West Africa who served as Heads of the Army for some time, and never left until we now have our own force with a Chief of Defense as the head and seems to be doing well. The Gambian crisis was perfectly handled under the tenure of Gen. Ziankahn and that shows his maturity", he said.

Mr. Samukai said that ECOWAS forces have been instrumental in Sierra Leone, Liberia and throughout the region to ensure peace and stability.

He commended the efforts of the United States, China, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Egypt, France and Rwanda for capacitating the security sector of ECOWAS which has enabled them to provide adequate security.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Samukai said that after serving as Minister of Defense for 11 years, he would be quitting that position after the October elections in order to allow young breeds to take the stage of leadership.