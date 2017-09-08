Liberia: Nawoul to Identify With Ailing President

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Wheelbarrow Operators Union of Liberia (NAWOUL) is expected to visit its ailing president Ben Anderson.

According to Wallace G. Weiah, the organization will make financial contribution to buttress family efforts in underwriting the cost for medication.

He told this paper that the National Wheelbarrow Operators Union of Liberia (NAWOUL) newly installed management team is placing serious emphasis on its operators to receive Medical and death benefits for regular and compliance members as of January 2018.

The board of the National Wheelbarrow Operators Union of Liberia (NAWOUL) have instructed the newly appointed CEO Wallace G. Weiah to ensure that the welfare committee to provide immediate medical assistance to Ben Anderson who have served the Union for over 10 years as president.

The Organization was established mainly to serve as a governing, coordinating and regulatory body for all Wheelbarrow services providers and seek the welfare of its members and foster mutual understanding, respect and cooperation between them and the people they serving.