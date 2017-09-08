Liberia: 'Women Underrepresented'

The Country Representative of UN Women in Liberia has decried the underrepresentation of women in the governance structure of Liberia.

Madam Marie Goreth Nizigama said despite the considerable investment in Liberia in the area of women's political participation, the number of women in political leadership and the governance system is still far below global benchmarks.

She emphasized that women remain underrepresented across Liberia's governance structure.

Madam Nizigama said women make up 11.65 percent of a total of 103 members of the national legislature, while at the local level, women make up 6 percent of the total of 2,220 local government positions available.

The UN Women-Liberia boss spoke Thursday when her agency signed an agreement with three women civil society organizations on women's political participation and elections.

She said with women constituting half of the voting population, the 2017 presidential and representative elections present a golden moment for women and girls to rise and make their voices count through their active participation in the electoral process.

"It is important also to highlight the pivotal role of all stakeholders, especially that of the media to ensure that the voices of women are heard and respected and that their issues remain at the forefront of the electoral process and post-election period. I reaffirm that UN Women values the contributions of the media and civil society through the actions they undertake to bridge the gender gap and promote the rights of women and girls in Liberia," she added.

Madam Nizigama said UN Women continue to value its partnership with civil society and other actors including women structures at the community level to ensure that women are actively engaged in the upcoming elections.

In separate remarks, representatives of the three women groups lauded UN Women for the agreement and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The three women groups include Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia, New Narrative and Liberia Women National Political Forum.