Liberia: Global Fund Team in Liberia

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (TGF) Country Team for Liberia, led by Mrs. Seble Abebe, is visiting the country.

Madam Abebe is the Fund Portfolio Manager (FPM) for Liberia. The team is in the country to finalize Liberia's grant documents for HIV and Tuberculosis (2018-2020) and Malaria (2018-2021).

According to a release, the team will work with the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism (LCM) for the Global Fund, Principal Recipients (PRs) of the grants, and in-country partners in negotiating and finalizing the grants for Liberia.

The LCM has the primary responsibility to coordinate the development and submission of proposals to the Global Fund (GF) on behalf of the country as well as select organizations known as Principal Recipients to manage the funds.

Liberia has been allocated US$65.7M for HIV, TB, and Malaria, including building resilient and sustainable systems for health.

The allocation amounts for all countries are based primarily on disease burden and income level. Liberia is classified as a low income country and challenging operating environment.

The mission will provide the visiting GF team broader understanding of strategic discussions of country's focus in the fight against the three diseases and efforts to strengthen the health system.

The Head of the Africa and Middle East Department, Madam Cynthia Mwase and the Regional Manager for the Western Africa Team, Mr. Nicolas Cantau at the Global Fund, will join the country team from September 11-13, 2017.

The mission will conclude with site visits to several health facilities in Montserrado and Margibi counties.