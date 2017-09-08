Liberia: CDC 'Paralyzes' Gbarnga

Since the political process kicked off across the country sometimes ago, there have been claims and counter claims amongst the various political parties that they control the central Liberian city of Gbarnga.

Political rallies have been held over time in the city, and yet, no party appears to be the most dominant force. There's no empirical evidence that any of the party dominates Gbarnga, even though the ruling party reportedly won Bong County in 2011.

However, this year, it would appear the popularity of the ruling party is receding amid reports that a recent visit of the opposition coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) left the city paralyzed as thousands chanted pro-CDC slogan.

Ten of thousands of citizens and residents of Bong County reportedly gave the CDC delegation massive welcome during the visit to Gbarnga On September 5, 2017.

Our reporter in Gbarnga said thousands of people chanted support for Standard Bearer George Weah and Vice Standard Jewel Howard Taylor, who led the delegation through the main streets of Gbarnga.

He added that the CDC launch in Gbarnga on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 paralyzed normal activities and left many people presuming that the show of force displayed by the party appears to be a clear indication that the CDC might take Gbarnga as compared to previous years.

"It is Weah we will vote for," a middle age man shouted in his typically local lingo. A whiff of celebration spread across Gbarnga and some young people were enthusiastic as they came from every corner with the photograph of Weah and Jewel.