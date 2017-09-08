8 September 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: UNDP Donates to Commerce Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

In an effort to strengthen private sector development in Liberia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has donated a vehicle and six brand new Jincheng JC125 GY jungle motorbikes to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI).

The donation to the Private Sector Development Support Program, according to UNDP Assistant Country Director/Team Leader, Sustainable Economic Transformation (SET) Pillar Dorsla Farcarthy, was a clear manifestation of a long partnership that has subsisted between UNDP and the Ministry over the years.

"It's because of the Government that we are here. So we are key and strategic partner of the Government and we will continue doing these... ." Mr. Farcarthy said at a brief signing and handover ceremony held recently at the Ministry of Commerce.

He said the six (6) motorbikes are to be used by the Division of Inspection while the vehicle is to be used by the Bureau of Small Business Administration at the Ministry.

"Let me, on behalf of the Country Director and the entire Country Leadership Team, say thank you for the partnership and the support we receive from you as well" The UNDP Assistant Country Director/Team Leader, Sustainable Economic Transformation (SET) Pillar said.

Receiving the donation, Deputy Commerce and Industry Minister for Bureau of Administration, Frantz Sawyer thanked UNDP for the support to the Ministry.

Minister Sawyer said the motorbikes and vehicle will further enhance the capacities of the Inspectorate and the Small Business Administration Bureau of the Ministry.

He said the Private Sector Development Support Program has over the years, rolled out packages and measures aimed at reducing obstacles to enterprises and supporting the institution that serves as a conduit in this effort.

UNDP, under its 2013-2017 Country Programme, seeks to support the Government's drive for sustainable Economic Transformation by rolling out a package of measures aimed at reducing obstacles to enterprise development and expanding access to inclusive financial services.

Liberia

Simeon Freeman Sued for U.S.$850

With just 32 days to the elections, the Monrovia City Court has cited Simeon Freeman, the standard bearer of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.