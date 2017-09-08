Liberia: UNDP Donates to Commerce Ministry

In an effort to strengthen private sector development in Liberia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has donated a vehicle and six brand new Jincheng JC125 GY jungle motorbikes to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI).

The donation to the Private Sector Development Support Program, according to UNDP Assistant Country Director/Team Leader, Sustainable Economic Transformation (SET) Pillar Dorsla Farcarthy, was a clear manifestation of a long partnership that has subsisted between UNDP and the Ministry over the years.

"It's because of the Government that we are here. So we are key and strategic partner of the Government and we will continue doing these... ." Mr. Farcarthy said at a brief signing and handover ceremony held recently at the Ministry of Commerce.

He said the six (6) motorbikes are to be used by the Division of Inspection while the vehicle is to be used by the Bureau of Small Business Administration at the Ministry.

"Let me, on behalf of the Country Director and the entire Country Leadership Team, say thank you for the partnership and the support we receive from you as well" The UNDP Assistant Country Director/Team Leader, Sustainable Economic Transformation (SET) Pillar said.

Receiving the donation, Deputy Commerce and Industry Minister for Bureau of Administration, Frantz Sawyer thanked UNDP for the support to the Ministry.

Minister Sawyer said the motorbikes and vehicle will further enhance the capacities of the Inspectorate and the Small Business Administration Bureau of the Ministry.

He said the Private Sector Development Support Program has over the years, rolled out packages and measures aimed at reducing obstacles to enterprises and supporting the institution that serves as a conduit in this effort.

UNDP, under its 2013-2017 Country Programme, seeks to support the Government's drive for sustainable Economic Transformation by rolling out a package of measures aimed at reducing obstacles to enterprise development and expanding access to inclusive financial services.