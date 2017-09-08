8 September 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: APC Minister Allegedly Owes Comrade Le11 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph S. Margai

A diehard supporter of the ruling All People's Congress (APC) party, Mariama Sheriff-Leigh, has told Concord Times that the Deputy Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Kadijah O. Sesay, owes her the sum of Le11.670 million.

According to Madam Sheriff-Leigh, the deputy minister owes her the amount after she took items from her stall on credit in 2016.

"I did not give her the physical cash. She has been taking foodstuff and other goods from my stall on credit and I have been taking note of everything. During the last bye-election at Bumbuna, she took about three million seven hundred thousand Leones (Le3,700,000) worth loaves of bread from my bakery, plus seventy (70) bundles of pure drinking water, but hasn't paid me a dime," she explained.

She claimed that the deputy minister had promised to pay for the said goods, though she was yet to honour her promise.

Asked about her relationship with the deputy minister, Mrs. Sheriff-Leigh said she knew Madam Kadijah O. Sesay through APC - the party they both support.

"Most times, she would sit in Freetown and instruct me to prepare food for her guests. At times, she comes to the shop and take lots of items and promise to pay me later, but she has not," she further claimed.

However, when contacted through her mobile phone, the deputy minister denied owing Madam Sheriff any amount, stating that, "Mr. Reporter, I don't want to waste both mine and your time. If Mariama Sheriff-Leigh alleges that I have to pay her she should take me to court."

Sierra Leone

SLCU Consoles Flood Victims At Kamaya Community

Members of the Sierra Leone Central Union (SLCU), has yesterday donated food and non-food items to people residing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.