Sierra Leone: SLCU Consoles Flood Victims At Kamaya Community

Members of the Sierra Leone Central Union (SLCU), has yesterday donated food and non-food items to people residing within the Kamaya-Lumley axis that were affected by the August 14 flooding.

Addressing beneficiaries, Consultant of the Union, Samuel Ben Turay, said SLCU is a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Netherlands with its membership comprising Sierra Leoneans living in that country.

He disclosed that the relief items included one hundred bags of rice, one hundred bundles of pure water, gallons of cooking oil and cartoons of sardines, among other items.

According to him, he was in Germany when the August 14 disaster occurred and thought that it was their duty as members of the union, to help people that were affected by the disaster.

Turay said when he returned home after the disaster, he visited Kamaya and other communities, adding that he found out that the situation was challenging for the people living in those communities.

He said it was on that basis that he contacted members of the union to put hands together to help the affected people with food and other items.

Secretary General of the Union, Alusine Sesay, said he had been living in Holland for nineteen years, but always has Sierra Leone on his mind because he was a born Sierra Leonean.

He said members of the union were moved by the pains of the people that were affected, adding that they were concerned about what was happening and decided to be part of the victims' pain and to console them in their own way.

Sesay said his union has been engaged in helping vulnerable people in Sierra Leone, adding that members of SLCU have also built a school at Lungi.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Section Chief of Kamaya, Kebbie Conteh, said he was pleased to have received such goodies, adding that the affected people in his community were in dire need of such items.

He said there were over four hundred people in the community that were affected by the August 14 disaster and have been coming to his compound for supplies and other facilities.

Chief Conteh promised members of the union that he would distribute the donated items to the people that were directly affected, while calling on other well-meaning Sierra Leoneans living within and outside the country to come to their aid.