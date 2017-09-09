Malawi to Host Taekwondo International Seminar

Malawi will from next Tuesday host a 10-day taekwondo international seminar in Blantyre from next Tuesday.

The seminar is sponsored by Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) with funding from International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Malawi Taekwondo national coordinator Lovemore Masinga said 20 representative from various taekwondo associations across the world are expected to attend the seminar with grand master Byoung Ho-Lee from South Korea as facilitator.

"This is an important event as far as taekwondo sport is concerned in the country. Right now, Lesotho and Zimbabwe participants are already in," he said.

Apart from information sharing among association representatives, Masinga said there will also be sports management training for taekwondo officials from across the country.