9 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi to Host Taekwondo International Seminar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi will from next Tuesday host a 10-day taekwondo international seminar in Blantyre from next Tuesday.

The seminar is sponsored by Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) with funding from International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Malawi Taekwondo national coordinator Lovemore Masinga said 20 representative from various taekwondo associations across the world are expected to attend the seminar with grand master Byoung Ho-Lee from South Korea as facilitator.

according to Malawi Taekwondo national coordinator Lovemore Masinga,

"This is an important event as far as taekwondo sport is concerned in the country. Right now, Lesotho and Zimbabwe participants are already in," he said.

Apart from information sharing among association representatives, Masinga said there will also be sports management training for taekwondo officials from across the country.

Malawi

People's Party Suspends Uladi, Presidency Reverts to Joyce Banda in Exile

An extraordinary national executive committee (NEC) meeting of former ruling People's Party (PP) has suspended the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.