Malawi: Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel to Host Miss Blantyre October 13

The much awaited Miss Blantyre Beauty Pageant is scheduled to take place on October 13,2017 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Miss Blantyre beauty pageant organizing committee chairperson, Daniel Ngwira, disclosed this in an interview .

He said they have been moving up and down searching for a venue and at last Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel has agreed to offer them space for the pageant to take place.

"We have been quiet pending serious talks over where to host this year's Miss Blantyre Beauty pageant and it is my pleasure to inform the nation that Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel has offered us the venue," Ngwira added.

He pointed out that Sunbird is their first partner in the beauty pageant but they would soon be unveiling more partners who would support the event.

According to Ngwira, the Beauty pageant is expected to attract a maximum of 15 beauty queens from Blantyre who wiould compete on the set date.

"We have about 15 girls who made it to the finals but only 12 are reporting for training. Tentatively, we could only go up to a maximum of 15 girls," he remarked