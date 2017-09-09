9 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Economy Recovering, Mugabe Tells the Zanu-PF Central Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Standard
Silos in Zimbabwe.
By Agencies

DESPITE the cash shortages the Zimbabwean economy is slowly recovering driven by mining and agriculture, President Robert Mugabe has claimed.

Mugabe, who gave no details, was addressing a Zanu PF central committee meeting in Harare Friday.

He said Zimbabwe was on the way to regaining its status as a regional breadbasket and was expecting a bumper harvest of maize in 2017.

"We are going to leverage on diamonds and other minerals, alongside agriculture, so that together they drive our economic recovery trajectory," Mugabe said.

"Our economy is slowly on the rebound, I am sure you will agree we are improving," claimed Mugabe.

This comes after diamond output fell to 961,000 carats last year from 3.5 million the year before, after the government seized all gem mining in the east of the country.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Zimbabwe's economy will grow by 2.8 percent this year after 0.7 percent in 2016. This will be due to a rebound in agriculture.

In a meeting with Mugabe on Thursday, local business leaders warned that government's expanding fiscal deficit and domestic borrowing were unsustainable and could destabilise banks.

For a very long time, Zimbabweans have been unable to withdraw money from banks, spending long hours in queues for as little as $20 while businesses face long delays in paying for imports.

Earlier in the week, retailers warned that shortages of basic goods could soon be the order of the day.

Zimbabwe

Masiyiwa's Kwese TV to Operate in Zimbabwe After High Court Reverses Ban

THE High Court on Friday lifted the ban by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe on Dr Dish, allowing it to distribute… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.