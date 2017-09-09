Zimbabwe: Economy Recovering, Mugabe Tells the Zanu-PF Central Committee

DESPITE the cash shortages the Zimbabwean economy is slowly recovering driven by mining and agriculture, President Robert Mugabe has claimed.

Mugabe, who gave no details, was addressing a Zanu PF central committee meeting in Harare Friday.

He said Zimbabwe was on the way to regaining its status as a regional breadbasket and was expecting a bumper harvest of maize in 2017.

"We are going to leverage on diamonds and other minerals, alongside agriculture, so that together they drive our economic recovery trajectory," Mugabe said.

"Our economy is slowly on the rebound, I am sure you will agree we are improving," claimed Mugabe.

This comes after diamond output fell to 961,000 carats last year from 3.5 million the year before, after the government seized all gem mining in the east of the country.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Zimbabwe's economy will grow by 2.8 percent this year after 0.7 percent in 2016. This will be due to a rebound in agriculture.

In a meeting with Mugabe on Thursday, local business leaders warned that government's expanding fiscal deficit and domestic borrowing were unsustainable and could destabilise banks.

For a very long time, Zimbabweans have been unable to withdraw money from banks, spending long hours in queues for as little as $20 while businesses face long delays in paying for imports.

Earlier in the week, retailers warned that shortages of basic goods could soon be the order of the day.