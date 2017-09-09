Zimbabwe: Masiyiwa's Kwese TV to Operate in Zimbabwe After High Court Reverses Ban

THE High Court on Friday lifted the ban by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe on Dr Dish, allowing it to distribute Kwese TV content in Zimbabwe following an urgent chamber application.

Last month, Econet Media announced the rollout of its Kwese TV in Zimbabwe, riding on the Dr Dish license, but was immediately banned by BAZ, which said Dr Dish's license was not valid as it "was cancelled by the authority for failure to provide service."

"..the purported termination of (Dr Dish)'s Content Distribution Service License Number CD 0004 through a letter dated 22 August 2017 signed by (BAZ chief executive, Obert Muganyura) on (BAZ) letterhead be and is hereby suspended," read the judgment by Justice Hungwe.

"(Dr Dish) shall be entitled to enjoy the full rights and benefits of its license as if the said letter of 22 August 2017 does not exist."

Justice Hungwe said Dr Dish was free to distribute content from the Strive Masiyiwa-owned Econet Media Limited, which operates Kwese TV.

Dr Dish, owned by Nyasha Muzavazi, was awarded a licence in 2012 to offer satellite services on behalf of My TV Africa. The latter however later lost its content rights for the Zimbabwe territory and migrated elsewhere.

It partnered with Econet Media last year. In its successful court application, Dr Dish argued that its licence, which expires in 2022, was never cancelled.

BAZ argued that the Dr Dish license was specific to the provision of the My TV Africa Service only.

Kwese TV already operates in several African countries.