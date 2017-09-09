8 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shot Tanzanian Opposition Leader Flown to Nairobi for Treatment

Tanzania's opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu who was Thursday shot by unknown assailants has been admitted to Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

According to Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Isaac Okero, Lissu arrived in Nairobi from Dodoma Thursday night.

"We understand he's still in critical condition.

"Members of the East African Law Society will be visiting him today (Friday) in the afternoon," Mr Okero said.

Mr Lissu, who is also the chief legal counsel of Chadema (Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo), was shot in the stomach and leg according to Dodoma Chief Regional Medical Officer James Charles.

Following the shooting, Chadema party issued a statement condemning the attack.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai has asked MPs to help offset Lissu's medication bill by donating at least half of their sitting allowance.

