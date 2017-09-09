9 September 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Restaurant Bombed for Third Time in 3 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Harun Maruf

At least four civilians were killed and three others were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest early Friday evening inside a small restaurant in the Somali town of Baidoa.

Witnesses told VOA Somali that a man wearing a vest arrived on a bicycle and entered Barwaqo restaurant, then detonated his vest. All four victims died at the scene, while three other people were taken to the hospital.

Mukhtar Mohamed Atosh, a reporter for VOA in Baidoa, said there were several other people who were wounded but able to walk away from the restaurant.

Among the dead is a local humanitarian worker, according to a relative who did not want to be named.

This is the third time explosions have targeted the same restaurant in the last three years. The first attack was Dec. 5, 2014, when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, killing seven people including two local journalists.

The second attack occurred Feb. 29, 2016, when twin bombings — a car bomb and a bomb planted at the scene — went off simultaneously, killing 30 people.

Military strike

On Thursday, the U.S. military says it conducted a "precision strike" that killed an al-Shabab militant near the town of Barawe.

Somali officials say there were two people in the car that was hit in the strike late Thursday. The statement from AFRICOM says one "terrorist" was killed.

The mayor of Barawe, Aden Omar Madobe, told VOA Somali it's not clear who was targeted.

This is the third U.S. airstrike in seven days targeting al-Shabab militants.

On September 1, a U.S. strike killed Abdirahman Hudeyfi, former al-Shabab governor of the Jubba regions, while he was en route to a market to buy a sheep to slaughter for Eid al-Adha celebrations, according to Somali officials.

On September 5, the U.S. conducted another strike near the village of Dodale in the Bay region, on an unspecified target.

Soccer match

Despite the violence, Mogadishu celebrated its first nighttime soccer match in more than 30 years late Friday.

The packed stadium was hosting youth teams from Waberi and Hodan, two areas of the capital where al-Shabab explosions often occur.

Musicians entertained the crowd before the kickoff. Somali soccer officials hailed the milestone as a sign of Somalia's determination to move ahead, despite al-Shabab attacks.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Transferred to Addis Was Terrorist, Regional Threat

The government of Somalia is defending a controversial decision to hand over a prominent Ogaden rebel leader to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.