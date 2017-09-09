Somalia: Galmudug and Puntland Form Joint Committee for Galkayo Peace

Puntland and Galmudug have wrapped up peace talks Galkayo town began last Tuesday in Galkayo town, with a joint communique calling to bring a lasting solution for the conflict.

Following the talks, both sides formed a joint committee to monitor the deal aimed to solve the long-running crises in Galkayo, which left hundreds of people dead.

Puntland vice president Abdihakim Omar Amay and Galmudug vice president Mohamed Abdi Hashi attended in the talks intended at ending the conflict in Mudug region.

Forces from Puntland and Galmudug engage numerous battles in Galkayo in late last year, 2016, that killed hundreds of civilians and displaced thousands in the conflict.