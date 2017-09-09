9 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug and Puntland Form Joint Committee for Galkayo Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Puntland and Galmudug have wrapped up peace talks Galkayo town began last Tuesday in Galkayo town, with a joint communique calling to bring a lasting solution for the conflict.

Following the talks, both sides formed a joint committee to monitor the deal aimed to solve the long-running crises in Galkayo, which left hundreds of people dead.

Puntland vice president Abdihakim Omar Amay and Galmudug vice president Mohamed Abdi Hashi attended in the talks intended at ending the conflict in Mudug region.

Forces from Puntland and Galmudug engage numerous battles in Galkayo in late last year, 2016, that killed hundreds of civilians and displaced thousands in the conflict.

Somalia

Restaurant Bombed for Third Time in 3 Years

At least four civilians were killed and three others were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.