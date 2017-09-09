Nigeria: ‎OAU Suspends Students Union Officials Who Fought Over Money

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University has suspended two Students' Union officials over a recent violence.

The Vice President of the Students union, Jacob Tosin, popularly known as Emerald, and the Director of Socials, Adedayo Afolabi, popularly known as Lamba, were suspended indefinitely.

The suspension was confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Yemi Ogunbodede, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Earlier, a social media account had published that both parties had been suspended.

In confirming the suspension, the professor said, "We have procedures of doing things,we have followed the procedure and we have arrived at a decision,the news is true dont doubt it"

"We would issue a press statement to that effect soon."

A statement was later released by the Registrar of the university, Dotun Awoyemi, confirming the suspension.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the two suspended officials engaged in a bloody fight over the use of about N3.8 million released by the university to the union.

The fight ensued during a meeting of the executives of the students' union and led to the admission of Ms. Jacob in a hospital.

The university said it has also set up a disciplinary committee to look into the issue.