Somalia: Death Toll in Baidoa Restaurant Suicide Attack Rises to 6

At least six people were killed and three wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a busy restaurant in Somalia's southwestern city of Baidoa on Friday evening, officials said.

Abdukadir Mohamed Abdi, a police officer in Baidoa confirmed the casualties while speaking to Media over the phone, adding that the attacker had detonated his suicide belt.

"It was rush hour, and lots of civilians were inside the restaurant," he said.

Hawa Hassan, a nurse from Baidoa's regional hospital told Anadolu Agency that they had received three seriously injured civilians.

Hassan Hussein Mohammed, Southwest state minister for security, also confirmed reports of the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, many attacks in the past have been claimed by Somalia-based insurgent group al-Shabaab.

Baidoa, the fourth largest city in Somalia, is located 246 kilometers (152 miles) southwest of capital Mogadishu.