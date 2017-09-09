Somalia: AU, UN Meet Over Peace, Security Situations

The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday convened their 11th consultative meeting at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The meeting deliberates on peace and security situations in Africa, particularly on the situations in Somalia, South Sudan and the Lake Chad Basin.

The chair of AUPSC for the month of September and Botswana's ambassador to Ethiopia and AU, Punkie Josephine Molefe, and Head of Ethiopian Mission to the UN and President of UNSC for the Month of September, Tekeda Alemu, have co-chaired the meeting that also focused on ways of further strengthening financial support to peace-keeping operations.

In her opening remarks, Molefe noted that the African continent has continued to grapple with a myriad of challenges to peace and security since the last joint consultative meeting in New York.

"And today, we are going to be looking at three conflict situations, Somalia, South Sudan and the Lake Chad Basin which have seen some positive developments but also serious challenges in their resolution," she said.

Reiterating the progress made in Somalia, Molefe has called for joint efforts to address challenges faced by AMISOM and the government of Somalia.

"Equally, we shall exchange views on the situation in South Sudan where the crisis persists, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated and several efforts have been made by IGAD, AU and the international partners working with the government of South Sudan and other players to the conflict towards the implementation of the 2015 Peace Agreement," she said.

Stating that positive developments have been noted in degrading Boko Haram, she said that the threat and the challenges brought about by the terrorist activities in the region still remain to be addressed.

Speaking on his part, the President of UNSC for the Month of September noted that the UN attaches great importance to the UN-AU cooperation, and the annual consultation meeting is an important aspect of the cooperation between the two organizations.

Over the past decade the annual joint consultation has certainly served as a very good platform for the two Councils to address common peace and security threats facing Africa and the international community at large, he said.

He expressed the hope that the consultation would grow in the future to be more and more effective and have even greater added value.

"At a time when a current security challenges are growing in scale and complexity it is important that the councils strengthen their cooperation and joint work" said Tekeda, adding, "The two organizations should explore measures that could further strengthen their cooperation and working relations including joint field visit and harmonization of their respective programs of work among others."

The two organizations on Thursday held an informal consultation, with focus on the partnership between the AU and the UN, funding for AU peace and security activities, and post-conflict peace building.